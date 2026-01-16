Houston-area authorities warning about uptick in scam text messages targeting bank customers

The Brief Local authorities say there’s been a recent uptick in scam text messages targeting bank customers. Authorities believe scammers are also using AI to trick victims. Authorities say if something seems off to contact your bank’s official website or the number on the back of your bank card.



Local authorities say there’s been a recent uptick in scam text messages targeting bank customers.

What they're saying:

In recent weeks, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies have been getting more and more calls from bank customers being scammed and they want to warn others.

"What they are doing is spoofing the bank number and spoofing a text that looks pretty real from the bank and sending the text to you, the victim, and you’re thinking it’s legit, thinking it’s a fraud alert and putting you in a moment thinking you have to respond. Their goal is to get more information, or for you to click on the link, which looks real, but it’s probably a tool to get into your phone."

Authorities believe scammers are also using AI to trick victims.

"They are using AI to make it sound better and when you get a text message that’s alerting you of fraud and sounds very real."

Authorities say if something seems off to contact your bank’s official website or the number on the back of your bank card.

"Just protect yourself. Protect yourself from not replying, by not replying to these messages, do not click on any of the links that look real."

Authorities say by responding, it puts you in the scammer’s system, and they will continue to contact you and try to manipulate you by impersonating your bank. Also, be sure not to share account numbers, personal identification number or verification codes.