Houston weather: Fire danger Saturday

The Brief Elevated Fire Danger Saturday Cold weekend; Freeze Warning for coastal counties MLK Day Looks Cool & Dry



A Red Flag Warning is in place until 8pm for parts of Southeast Texas.

Elevated fire risk Saturday

A cold front swept across SE Texas, leaving dry, cool airmass in place.

Northerly wind gusts of 30 mph combined with low humidity lead to elevated fire weather concerns, especially during the afternoon. Any fire that starts could spread quickly.

Light freeze possible Sunday morning

High pressure settles in tonight, allowing winds to calm under clear skies.

Overnight temperatures, particularly north and west of Houston, will drop to near freezing. A light freeze is possible in those areas.

A Freeze Warning is set to go into effect overnight for our coastal counties.

Remember the 4 P's — people, pets, plants and pipes. Sunday morning will bring the coldest temperatures that we will feel for the next week.

MLK Day

Monday will start on a chilly note. An extra layer would be a good idea if you are heading out to the MLK Unity Parade.

The afternoon will feature cool and dry conditions, with temperatures rebounding to the mid-60s.

By early next week, onshore flow gradually returns, increasing cloud cover with rain chances working back into Southeast Texas.