Chase with stolen ambulance ends in North Houston, police say
HOUSTON - One person is in custody after a brief chase with a stolen ambulance in North Houston, according to police.
What we know:
Police confirmed a chase started at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
It's believed that the chase started at the Shepherd Drive exit near I-45, then ended on Irvington Boulevard near Collingsworth Street.
The chase involved a stolen ambulance, according to police. One person is said to be in custody.
What we don't know:
Other details are not available at this time.
This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Police Department.