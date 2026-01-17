Chase with stolen ambulance ends in North Houston, police say

The Brief Police confirmed a stolen ambulance led a police chase on Saturday. The chase reportedly went from the North Freeway to Irvington Boulevard. One person is said to be in custody.



One person is in custody after a brief chase with a stolen ambulance in North Houston, according to police.

Houston crime: Police chase with stolen ambulance

What we know:

Police confirmed a chase started at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

It's believed that the chase started at the Shepherd Drive exit near I-45, then ended on Irvington Boulevard near Collingsworth Street.

The chase involved a stolen ambulance, according to police. One person is said to be in custody.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.