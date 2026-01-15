Missing person: Authorities searching for missing 15-year-old girl

The Brief The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday. Officials are looking for 15-year-old Madison Henley. Henley was last seen on Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Irvington Boulevard and Erin Street in Houston.



What we know:

Officials are looking for 15-year-old Madison Henley.

Henley was last seen on Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Irvington Boulevard and Erin Street in Houston.

Henley is 5'6" tall, 130 to 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

What you can do:

If you have any information on her current whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 and refer to case number 59568-26.