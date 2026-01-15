Missing person: Authorities searching for missing 15-year-old girl
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday.
What we know:
Officials are looking for 15-year-old Madison Henley.
Madison Henley
Henley was last seen on Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Irvington Boulevard and Erin Street in Houston.
Henley is 5'6" tall, 130 to 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
What you can do:
If you have any information on her current whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 and refer to case number 59568-26.
The Source: Information from Houston Police Department