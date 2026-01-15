Expand / Collapse search

Missing person: Authorities searching for missing 15-year-old girl

By
Published  January 15, 2026 5:03pm CST
Missing Persons
The Brief

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday. 

What we know:

Madison Henley

Henley is 5'6" tall, 130 to 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. 

What you can do:

If you have any information on her current whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 and refer to case number 59568-26. 

