Couple continues to battle Montgomery Co. water district after neighborhood's wastewater floods their home

On May 2, the Millers and their five kids wake up to find all their neighbors' waste rushing through their home.

It's now five months later.

"We haven't heard anything, we wanted to see what's going to be done," said Osreca Miller while addressing the water district board. "You all are ignoring us. I don't know if you think we're going to go away, but we're not."

This is the fourth time the Millers have attended the monthly meeting held by the Montgomery County Water Control Improvement District #1.

This time, the board's attorney spoke to the Millers to explain what was taking so long.

"Number one, trying to come up with an explanation as to exactly what happened, and number two, trying to get a handle on what the district has done over the years," the attorney said.

The water district attorney went on to tell the Millers, "Sometimes these things happen," that's why the district's insurance won't pay.

The Millers say their insurance only covers $5,000. The damage done, $50,000. It could have been one of the board members houses if they were on the line the Millers are on.

"Nobody understands until it's them," Osreca said.

"There's only one line plugged in between those two manholes and that's our house," said Terrance Miller. "So the first point of relief, when it overflows, is our home."

The Millers say they've complained about the sewer line since 2019.

"We notified them, they knew it was an ongoing issue," Terrance said. "Not one person came out to look into it."

"I want them to make it right," Orseca said. "Pay us the damages you caused."

It's obviously a stressful, frustrating experience, but the Millers remain calm and collected.

"I feel like they want us to flip out and go in the meetings and act up," Terrance said. "I'm not going to give them what they want. I'm going to make them hear us out and see what's going on."

"We try not to be the mad Black people. We want to get answers. We are trying to feed our family from what you guys took from us," said Orseca.