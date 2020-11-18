Contact tracers in Harris Co. doing all they can to keep everyone safe

An alarmingly high number of new COVID-19 cases reported by the Harris County Health Department is making contact tracing more important now than ever.



On Wednesday, they reported over 1,500 new cases.

Harris County Public Health says they have about 300 contract tracers who try to contact every person documented in the county who has tested positive for Covid-19.



“We have 20 teams and they do the contacting, they will call and if we have a cell phone, they may text an individual to complete the interview process on how to safely isolate themselves, how to live in their household if they are in a household with other family members. How they can isolate them in the home the best,” said Beau Mitts with the Harris County Public Health Department.

“Our goal is to identify at least two contacts with everyone that we interview and we are exceeding that goal now because that helps us kind of contain, like a source of the spread.“



There are reports of scammers trying to pose as public health officials.

If the Harris County Health Department contacts you, the phone number will be 713-853-8700 and the Caller ID will say Houston Health.

Contact tracers will never ask you for your social security number, bank information, or credit card information.