Harris County appraisal notices coming soon: What homeowners need to know about protesting property values

Harris County appraisal notices are expected to go out late March into early April, according to HCAD. Homeowners who disagree with their market value can protest — the deadline is May 15 or 30 days after the notice, whichever comes later. Financial advisors warn higher property taxes + homeowners insurance can still push up monthly mortgage payments through escrow.



HCAD says the appraisal notice shows what the district believes your home could sell for as of January 1 of the tax year.

Chief Appraiser Adam Bogard explained that homeowners will typically see two numbers:

Market value — what HCAD estimates the property would sell for as of January 1.

Appraised value — which may be capped if the homeowner has a homestead exemption.

"If a property owner has that homestead exemption, then their value can only increase 10% from last year’s value," Bogard said.

HCAD does not set tax rates or collect taxes. The appraisal district determines property values. Local taxing entities — like school districts and cities — later set tax rates that are applied to those values.

The deadline to file a protest is May 15 or 30 days after receiving the notice, whichever is later.

What we know:

If a homeowner believes their market value is too high, they can file a protest with HCAD.

Bogard says there are several options — including mailing in paperwork or dropping it off — but the district encourages homeowners to use its online tools.

Through HCAD’s online owner’s portal, property owners can submit documentation electronically. An appraiser reviews the information and may send back a settlement offer.

"They’ll send over an offer to the property owner, and the property owner can choose to accept it, and then they never even have to step foot in the office," Bogard said.

HCAD recommends homeowners come prepared with evidence, including:

Comparable sales in their neighborhood

Photos of property condition issues

Contractor repair estimates with dollar amounts

Officials also remind homeowners to focus their protest on the value of the property, not the amount of taxes owed.

What you can do:

Financial experts say timing matters.

Michael Neuenschwander, a Houston-based CPA and Certified Financial Planner, says the best time to challenge a value is when the appraisal notice arrives in the spring — not after the tax bill is issued later in the year.

If a homeowner waits until the tax bill arrives and chooses to challenge it through the courts, they must still pay the bill in the meantime.

"You can’t wait until you get that bill and not pay it," Neuenschwander said.

Why you should care:

Even if a homeowner protests their appraisal value, rising property taxes — combined with increasing homeowners insurance premiums — can still affect monthly mortgage payments.

For homeowners with escrow accounts, mortgage companies collect money throughout the year to cover taxes and insurance. If either of those costs increases, lenders may adjust monthly payments.

"When you compound higher property taxes with much higher homeowners insurance… those two combined can give somebody a pretty big surprise when it comes to the mortgage company adjusting their payment for the next year," Neuenschwander said.

Financial advisors say homeowners who receive an escrow adjustment notice should act quickly and avoid relying on credit cards to cover the difference.

What You Should Do Now:

Experts recommend homeowners:

Open and review their appraisal notice carefully

Confirm their homestead exemption is applied

Protest the value if it appears unreasonable

Plan for potential increases in property taxes and insurance

Neuenschwander also encourages seniors and eligible homeowners to verify they are receiving all available exemptions, including over-65 exemptions and school tax freezes where applicable.