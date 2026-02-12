Houston teen handcuffed at Rockets game after false theft accusation, family speaks out

The Brief 18-year-old Noah Cepeda was detained and handcuffed by Houston police during a Rockets game at Toyota Center after being accused of stealing a jersey — an allegation his family says was based on mistaken identity. The situation was resolved when Noah’s father produced a receipt proving the jersey had been purchased that night; HPD says handcuffing is standard procedure during detainments. Noah’s parents call the incident "embarrassing" and a "parent’s worst nightmare," while Toyota Center says it is reviewing the incident and remains committed to guest safety and respect.



A Tomball man says he's filing internal affairs complaints against some Houston Police Department officers after his 18-year-old son was handcuffed during a Rockets game and falsely accused of theft.

What we know:

Noah Cepeda's mother, Sabrina Cepeda, didn't hold back when she posted on TikTok Tuesday night about her 18-year-old son being handcuffed and falsely accused of theft during a Rockets game at The Toyota Center.

"I did not mince words. I feel it was 100% valid and called for in this situation," she said.

"To me, it was very embarrassing. It was a parents' worst nightmare essentially coming true," said Noah's dad, Mark Cepeda.

It started over a cap. But then Toyota Center security realized Noah wore it to Tuesday night's Rockets game. Shortly after that, Mark says they were approached by two HPD officers who told them to come with them.

Mark says the officers told him Noah was being detained for theft and was then handcuffed.

"It was crazy shocking to me," said Noah Cepeda. "I'm over here thinking nothing is wrong, it will get cleared up real quick to what did I do wrong."

Both father and son say the police officers told them Noah was captured on tape stealing a jersey.

Later they say the officers told them Noah looked like someone caught on video stealing. But everything came to a quick end after Mark showed the officers the receipt he had for the jersey he had purchased that night.

"It started to clear up pretty quick," said Mark.

HPD told FOX 26 store security brought them into the situation and Noah was no longer detained after the receipt was produced.

According to HPD procedure, all persons detained are handcuffed.

What they're saying:

Toyota Center sent FOX 26 a statement: "We are aware of the incident at Toyota Center and recognize its impact on those affected. We are reviewing the circumstances around the situation. While we cannot comment on the Houston Police Department’s policies and procedures, we acknowledge that it occurred in our venue, and we remain committed to safety, security, and respect for every guest."