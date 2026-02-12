Harris County crime: Teen seriously injured in shooting on Aldine Mail Route Road

The Brief According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Aldine Mail Route Road and Fantasy Drive. Officials said a teen, believed to be 16-years-old, was shot at the location and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. Authorities said the teen is said to be in serious condition.



Authorities are on the scene investigating following a shooting in Harris County on Thursday evening.

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Aldine Mail Route Road and Fantasy Drive.

Photo from the scene

Officials said a teen, believed to be 16-years-old, was shot at the location and taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Authorities said the teen is said to be in serious condition.

What we don't know:

Authorities said the circumstances surrounding the shooting is unknown.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.