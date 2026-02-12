Harris County crime: Teen seriously injured in shooting on Aldine Mail Route Road
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are on the scene investigating following a shooting in Harris County on Thursday evening.
What we know:
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Aldine Mail Route Road and Fantasy Drive.
Officials said a teen, believed to be 16-years-old, was shot at the location and taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
Authorities said the teen is said to be in serious condition.
What we don't know:
Authorities said the circumstances surrounding the shooting is unknown.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez