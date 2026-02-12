Expand / Collapse search

Harris County crime: Teen seriously injured in shooting on Aldine Mail Route Road

Updated  February 12, 2026 9:21pm CST
Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are on the scene investigating following a shooting in Harris County on Thursday evening. 

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Aldine Mail Route Road and Fantasy Drive. 

Photo from the scene

Officials said a teen, believed to be 16-years-old, was shot at the location and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. 

Authorities said the teen is said to be in serious condition. 

What we don't know:

Authorities said the circumstances surrounding the shooting is unknown. 

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. 

The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

