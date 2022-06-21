Expand / Collapse search

Conserve water: City of Houston enters Stage 1 of drought contingency plan

Houston
FOX 26 Houston
Water dripping from faucet (Photo: Fox 26 Houston)

HOUSTON - With a significant drop in annual rainfall amounts and above-average daily temperatures, Houstonians are now being asked to conserve water.

The City of Houston announced on Tuesday that it has entered Stage One of its Drought Contingency Plan, which calls for the implementation of water conservation measures.

Right now, the drought response calls for voluntary water conservation efforts.

Residents are asked to limit outdoor watering to twice a week between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. with the following schedule:

  • Sundays & Thursdays for single-family residential customers with even-numbered street addresses
  • Saturdays and Wednesdays for single-family residential customers with odd-numbered street addresses
  • Tuesdays and Fridays for all other customers

Water customers are also reminded to continue everyday efforts to prevent the loss of water:

  • Check & repair water leaks, including dripping faucets & running toilets
  • Check sprinkler heads to make sure water is not spraying into the street or directly into a storm drain and/or gutters

"These voluntary efforts will help Houston reduce water use by 5%," Houston Public Works said in a statement. "The public will be notified when Stage One water conservation measures have been lifted."

Read the City of Houston’s full Drought Contingency Plan