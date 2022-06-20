Rising temperatures lead to ongoing droughts across Texas

article

With heat continuing to hit record highs, the drought across Texas will only get worse, and we can put the blame on one thing: an "omega block."

This phenomenon is a jet stream pattern that has a shape similar to the Greek letter, Omega. It's a slow-moving setup that draws in hot weather to areas beneath the area of high pressure.

MORE IN WEATHER

Because of this constant incoming heat, much of the area south of I-10 in Houston has been facing extreme drought.

With only isolated rain expected this week, it's not much to fight the heat. Many counties, such as Galveston County, are under burn bans to avoid any risks.

RELATED: How to beat the summer heat in Houston amid an ongoing drought

Any outdoor burning could lead to a wildfire due to the very dry vegetation.

The extended outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center shows that above-normal temperatures are more likely, along with a better than average chance for drier than normal conditions.

Want to keep up with the latest weather? DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 WEATHER APP