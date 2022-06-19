How to beat the summer heat in Houston amid an ongoing drought

Summer officially begins on Tuesday, June 21, but meteorological summer includes the months of June, July, and August and that is the data that is used to analyze summer from a weather perspective.

We are a little more than halfway through the month of June, and so far only 2 days have not been above average. A trend that started at the end of April, so although astronomical summer has officially not yet begun it has certainly felt every bit like it for a while in Houston.

Data from Climate Central shows that average summer temperatures have increased 4 degrees over the last 30 years, which is the standard time frame for analyzing climate trends.

And in terms of above-average days, a staggering 51-day increase in that same time frame. That's a jump from roughly 10 summer days above average in 1970 to closer to 60 now, which means that two-thirds of summer days are above normal.

Our average high currently for the Houston area is 93 degrees. Surpassing that already high number puts a tremendous amount of stress on our bodies and on infrastructure, and these trends show that this problem is only getting worse. There is also a correlation between the drought and the heat.

Notice that the same areas that are drought-stricken are also the areas that have experienced the highest increase in terms of average summer temperatures.

Something we, unfortunately, know all too well here in the lone star state, as we continue to battle an ongoing drought. Unfortunately, there is no relief in sight from the heat or from a rainfall perspective over the next week or two.

That means we have to rely on water conservation strategies and heat management. Here are some things to keep in mind: limit time outdoors during the peak heating hours of the day, stay hydrated and take breaks often in the shade and AC, wear loose-fitting light-colored clothing, and of course don't forget about heat safety for your pets too!

When it comes to water conservation, shutting off the water while you brush your teeth can conserve as much as 2 gallons of water daily!

Opt for showers instead of baths, as a bath can use anywhere between 35-50 gallons. Water yards early or late to avoid wasting water from evaporation by the sun.

Additionally, skip the car wash or at least handwashing as it wastes way more water. Head to the commercial car wash instead, did you know that many of them filter and reuse water? Every little bit helps!