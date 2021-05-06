Community health clinic going door-to-door in hopes of vaccinating more Houstonians

In Harris County, Latinos make up 31 percent of those who have gotten COVID-19 vaccine. It's now the same percentage as Whites, although Latinos make up 43 percent of the county's population and Whites are 29 percent.

It is progress that is no small feat and due in part because of organizations, like Spring Branch Community Health Center.

On Thursday, a team of staff member with the center made another round in the apartment complexes near its Pitner Road clinic. In about a quarter mile stretch, there are about 6,000 apartment units.

Faby Figueroa, Patient Services Manager, and five of her co-workers went door-to-door. She says it's the third time they walk around the apartment complexes and, likely, not their last. They want to make sure they did not miss anyone who still wants and needs a COVID-19 vaccine.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Figueroa says the residents are largely immigrants from Central America.

"They're kind of afraid to go out and ask for help, that's why we feel like it's our responsibility to reach out to them and say, 'We're here. We care about your health. Come see us," she explained.

The team also addressed concerns people may have about the vaccine and register them for a vaccine clinic next week at St. Jerome Catholic Church at 8825 Kempwood Drive. Spring Branch Community Health Center is partnering with Memorial Hermann to offer the Pfizer vaccine on May 12 and 13. The clinic is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and walk-ins are welcome.

So far, the center has administered 5,000 doses at community events.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Mike Smith, Chief Program Officer, says entire households were infected by COVID-19. He says multigenerational households made it hard for people to isolate and most are essential workers who had no choice but to continue to go out.

Smith says some persons were re-infected multiple times, and most were eager to get the vaccine. The focus now is making it accessible and being persistent in their outreach.

Advertisement

Spring Branch Community Health Center clinics offer the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are required.