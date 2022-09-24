College Station ranked among top 15 safest cities for trick-or-treating: study

As we enter spooky season, it's important for parents to ensure their children are safe when they go trick-or-treating, and a recent study had one Central Texas suburb ranked among the safest cities for just that.

RELATED: 13th Floor Haunted House Houston to debut new attractions for thrill seekers

The study was conducted by ChamberofCommerce.org looked at key safety factors across more than 300 cities and created a list of the 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween. Through its findings, College Station was ranked No. 14 on the list due to its low number of registered sex offenders, a high number of law enforcement, and pedestrian safety.

RELATED: House of Spirits in Houston to kick off Halloween season with immersive party, cocktail soirée

Here's a complete list of the highlights for College Station:

Violent crime incidents: 233 per 100,000

Property crime incidents: 2,079 per 100,000

Average annual pedestrian fatalities: .86 per 100,000

Low number of registered sex offenders: 65 per 100,000

Law enforcement employees: 176 per 100,000

The top 5 safest cities: Gilbert, Arizona (#1); Cambridge, Massachusetts (#2); Cary, North Carolina (#3); Naperville, Illinois (#4); Rochester, Minnesota (#5)

CHECK OUT OUR FOX 26 'THINGS TO DO' PAGE

Gilbert, Arizona took the title of the safest city for trick-or-treating, while Murietta, California was ranked the least safe.

For a complete look at the list and how other cities fared in comparison, click here.