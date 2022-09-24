Expand / Collapse search

College Station ranked among top 15 safest cities for trick-or-treating: study

Texas
FOX 26 Houston

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - As we enter spooky season, it's important for parents to ensure their children are safe when they go trick-or-treating, and a recent study had one Central Texas suburb ranked among the safest cities for just that. 

The study was conducted by ChamberofCommerce.org looked at key safety factors across more than 300 cities and created a list of the 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween. Through its findings, College Station was ranked No. 14 on the list due to its low number of registered sex offenders, a high number of law enforcement, and pedestrian safety. 

Here's a complete list of the highlights for College Station: 

  • Violent crime incidents: 233 per 100,000
  • Property crime incidents: 2,079 per 100,000
  • Average annual pedestrian fatalities: .86 per 100,000
  • Low number of registered sex offenders: 65 per 100,000
  • Law enforcement employees: 176 per 100,000
  • The top 5 safest cities: Gilbert, Arizona (#1); Cambridge, Massachusetts (#2); Cary, North Carolina (#3); Naperville, Illinois (#4); Rochester, Minnesota (#5)

Gilbert, Arizona took the title of the safest city for trick-or-treating, while Murietta, California was ranked the least safe. 

For a complete look at the list and how other cities fared in comparison, click here.