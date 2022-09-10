13th Floor Haunted House Houston to debut new attractions for thrill seekers

Spooky season is here folks and for Halloween fans, you won't have to wait too long to get your scares in!

13th Floor Haunted House Houston announced it would be debuting three terrifying new attractions starting September 17th at its FM 1960 Rd. W location.

Each attraction promises fun and excitement as well as intense jump-scares, perfect for thrill seekers!

"We've spent an entire year creating new machinations to thrill audiences," 13th Floor Houston General Manager, Jeremy Tucker said in a press statement. "Our new attractions bring best-in-class costumes, makeup, and special effects to our guests. We are excited to bring terror back in 2022!"

Here are brief descriptions of the three attractions, as explained by 13th Floor Haunted House Houston:

(Photo courtesy of 13th Floor Haunted House Houston)

All Hallows Eve tells the story of a cursed group of undead trick-or-treaters who rise up from their shallow graves once a year on Halloween in search of blood, guts, and candy! As the fall spirit infects others, their numbers grow. All Hallows Eve is upon us.

(Photo courtesy of 13th Floor Haunted House Houston)

Chop House sees a criminal outcast who has wandered into the old meat processing plant. After finding the company’s mascot costume and a freshly oiled chainsaw, the unpredictable maniac begins the hunt for the next slaughter.

(Photo courtesy of 13th Floor Haunted House Houston)

Sink into the world of Legends of The Deep in which the steamship couldn’t have prepared for what was about to be unleashed onboard. When an eerie call was heard across the decks, it was as if the sea came alive and infected everyone aboard. The ship finally capsized, claimed by the sea, but the Great Old One had other plans. The steamship and its infected crew still drift at sea with one mission- to claim as many souls as they can for their dark lord.

To learn more about the attraction and buy tickets, visit their website. Tickets are also available for purchase at the door.