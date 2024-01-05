College Football Playoff Foundation unveils art lab at local school

Beyond the big game, the College Football Playoff National Championship is tackling community needs too. On Friday, the CFP Foundation unveiled a new art learning lab at Highland Heights Elementary School.

"We were afforded the opportunity to have our art room remade and today it was the reveal," said Bettina McKinney, the principal at Highland Heights Elementary School.

The College Football Playoff Foundation and 2024 CFP Houston Host Committee aren’t just about winning on the field, they're helping students at Highland Heights Elementary score off the field too. The CFP surprised a room full of students and teachers with their new art room.

"A lot of schools have resources, but most schools don’t, particularly in urban areas. So to be able to come in and close the gap on what kids and teachers have and what they need to be successful is something that is core to our mission," said Britton Banowsky, the executive director of the College Football Foundation.

The CFP Foundation unveiled a $50,000 new art learning lab dedicated to students as a way to invest in tomorrow's artists. The creative space features a new smart board, art supplies, stations, and a teaching area.

"No, I wasn’t expecting it. I was just expecting our room to look the same as it was when we left," said Tiana Youngblood, a fifth grader at Highland Heights Elementary.

"Out of all the schools that could be doing it during the playoff weekend, we got chosen so that’s a huge honor," said Sharon Ford, the art teacher at Highland Heights Elementary.

The organization even surprised a teacher of three years with a $5,000 check.

"A lot of my coworkers have been putting in a lot of hard work. So to see some of this happen, it’s amazing," said Brayleon Thorns, a 2nd grade teacher.

It’s a touchdown for creativity and collaboration.

"I feel excited and I can’t believe the room looks like this now," said Youngblood.