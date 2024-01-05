As the College Football Championship festivities kick off today at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, the excitement is not just confined to the game on the field. The Ram Truck Brand is adding to the thrill by providing fans with an opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the 2024 College Football Playoff Championship Game between Michigan and Washington.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

From January 5 to January 8, fans visiting the Ram Truck Brand Tailgate Zone at the George R. Brown Convention Center can enter a contest for a chance to win tickets to the highly anticipated championship clash. Visit the Ram Truck Brand Tailgate Zone and take the survey. As a bonus, everyone taking the survey during the playoffs weekend is automatically entered into the 2024 Stellantis National Vehicle Sweepstakes, offering a shot at a $100,000 vehicle credit for a Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck, or Fiat.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The winner of this exclusive ticket giveaway will be announced Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

But that's not the only highlight of the Ram Truck Brand Tailgate Zone. Amidst the festivities, attendees can immerse themselves in the world of powerful full-size pickups, featuring the Ram 1500 Tungsten, Ram 2500 Power Wagon, and Ram 1500 TRX. Engage with knowledgeable product specialists, participate in the fast-paced TRX Tailgate Challenge to uncover hidden footballs inside a Ram Truck, and try your luck at spinning for a chance to instantly win branded prizes.