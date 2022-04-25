Cold front brings heavy storms to Houston area, leaves thousands without power

A cold front is moving into the Houston area on Monday afternoon, and with abundant Gulf moisture, produces scattered heavy storms and even a couple of severe storms. It's also prompting thousands of power outages in the area.

CenterPoint Energy reported more than 17,700 customers without power by 4:20 p.m. as the storms continue moving through the area.

Both Houston-area airports have issued a ground stop due to the weather. George Bush Intercontinental has issued a ground stop until 4:45 p.m., due to the risk for lightning. Hobby Airport has issued a ground stop until 4:30 p.m. with an average 60-minute delay.

As of early this afternoon, heavy storms have impacted an area from Brenham to Huntsville to Livingston. Between 2-4" of rain have already fallen.

The rain has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Advisory for Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, San Jacinto Counties until 5:45 p.m.

Watch for street flooding and hazardous driving conditions in these areas through mid-afternoon.

The broken line of storms is likely to build southward and get closer to The Woodlands, Tomball and Humble by the early afternoon, and the city of Houston by the early to mid-afternoon.

Some local street flooding is possible.

Our weather should clear slowly on Tuesday and the rest of the week looks quiet.