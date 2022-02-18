CofixRX: Another tool health experts say could possibly help fight against COVID-19

With Mardi Gras in Galveston and the upcoming rodeo, people will be in crowded areas, and there might another tool to use to protect yourself from COVID-19.

A popular alternative is one called CofixRX. It is a nasal spray that was developed by eight board-certified doctors. The Detroit-based company says it may help prevent COVID-19.

We asked a local medical expert about the product.

"The ingredient that they list is Povidone-iodine which is a very common antiseptic we use in healthcare," said Dr. Luis Ostrosky who is the chief of infectious diseases with McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston. "There’s laboratory evidence that this antiseptic kills COVID and other viruses, but there’s no clinical data that is in patients that have been exposed to Covid to show that it actually prevents it. While it sounds good, I don’t think there’s any data to recommend it as a primary prevention measure."

A reminder that it is best to ask your doctor before taking any such product including vitamins in an effort to boost your immune system.