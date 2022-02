Texas’ largest Mardi Gras celebration kicked off Friday evening in Galveston. It's the first time the festival has been back since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

It also marks the start of carnival season with headliner concerts, elaborate parades and plenty of bead throwing at the 111th annual Mardi Gras! Galveston.

The celebration will span for two weekends not wrapping up until Sunday, Feb 27th.

Here’s a lineup of the upcoming events for Saturday the 19th and Sunday the 20th.

Saturday, Feb. 19

11:00 a.m. Official Mardi Gras! Galveston Jolly Jester Jaunt 5K (Entertainment District)

12:00 p.m. Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Mardi Gras Parade (Seawall & Entertainment District)

12:30 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Randy Cobio Band (Corona Extra Stage)

1:00 p.m. Zaniest Golf Cart Parade (Entertainment District)

2:30 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: The Slags (Corona Extra Stage)

2:30 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Jeff Canada (Salute to Texas Stage)

3:00 p.m. Krewe d’iHeart Media Art Car Parade (Entertainment District)

5:00 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Jay Perez and The Band (Salute to Texas Stage)

5:30 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Three Doors Down (Corona Extra Stage)

6:00 p.m. Krewe of Gambrinus Parade (Seawall & Entertainment District)

10:00 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Sprung (Corona Extra Stage)

Sunday, Feb. 20

12:00 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: LaDezz (Corona Extra Stage)

1:00 p.m. El Norte La Raza Parade (Entertainment District)

2:30 p.m. Mardi Gras Concert: Siggno (Corona Extra Stage)

4:00 p.m. Los Locos Vaqueros Parade with Roy Lopez of the Houston Texans (Entertainment District)

Advertisement

To purchase tickets or for more information on Mardi Gras! Galveston, click here.