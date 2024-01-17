Coast Guard ends 13-hour search for missing vessel crew member near Galveston

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its nearly 13-hour search for a missing crew member near Bolivar Peninsula, Texas.

According to a release, the Coast Guard says around 7:32 p.m. on Tuesday, they ended their search for a crew member who went missing on the commercial fishing vessel St. Joseph VII. The captain reported that the member was last seen at midnight.

Officials described the missing crew member as a Nicaraguan man last seen wearing black windbreaker pants and a blue sweater.

Watchstanders from the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center issued an urgent marine information broadcast and deployed two Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crews, a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, and a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew to search.

The following agencies were also involved in the search: Sector Houston-Galveston, Station Galveston, Air Station Houston, Air Station Corpus Christi, and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.