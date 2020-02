article

The Houston SPCA and Galveston County Sheriff's Office conducted a major rescue at a Hichcock home.

Over four dozen animals were rescued from deplorable conditions across the property.

All 39 dogs, as well as farm animals including chickens, goats, a goose, and horse, are all now in the care of the Houston SPCA where they will receive individualized veterinary treatment.

