Family and friends say goodbye to Carolee Taylor, celebrate her legacy
Family and friends of Carolee Taylor gathered at Cy-Fair Christian Church Monday to celebrate her life and legacy. The 46-year-old was shot and killed on Christmas Eve by a man believed to be her ex-boyfriend.
Child back home after being taken to fire station in south Houston
Police are investigating after a child was reportedly left at a fire station in southeast Houston.
Young child injured in fireworks accident in southwest Houston: HPD
A child has been injured after being involved in an apparent firework accident.
Mississippi police officer creates Christmas caper for preschool neighbor to investigate
Oxford Police Officer Rachel Ratcliffe and two officer friends set up clues for her 3-year-old neighbor to follow to save their town from the Grinch this Christmas.
Soldier home for the holidays and his 1-year-old son killed in head-on collision
A Tennessee community is mourning the loss of a soldier who was home for Christmas and his 1-year-old son, who were both killed in a head-on car crash Thursday night.