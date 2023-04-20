Cleveland ISD Middle School Teacher placed on administrative leave
article
CLEVELAND, Texas - A middle school teacher with the Cleveland Independent School District has been placed on administrative leave.
Details are limited, but according to a post on the district's Facebook page, the teacher was placed on leave pending the outcome investigation of an inappropriate electronic communication with a student.
No other details were released by school officials.
