Cleveland ISD Middle School Teacher placed on administrative leave

Crime and Public Safety
CLEVELAND, Texas - A middle school teacher with the Cleveland Independent School District has been placed on administrative leave. 

Details are limited, but according to a post on the district's Facebook page, the teacher was placed on leave pending the outcome investigation of an inappropriate electronic communication with a student. 

No other details were released by school officials. 

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 