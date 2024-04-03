Attention job seekers! The Cleveland Independent School District is hosting a job fair for all careers this weekend.

Officials said the job fair will take place on Saturday, April 6 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Administration Building, located at 1901 E. Houston in Cleveland.

Cleveland ISD is looking to hire teachers, technology, transportation, special education, and police staff.

If you're planning on attending, you're asked to bring your resume, a statement of eligibility, ACP enrollment letter, and college transcripts.

Officials also said come prepared to speak to hiring officials.