City of Houston urges residents to report damages from severe winter storm

As Houstonians begin to recover from last week's historic winter storms, the City of Houston is urging residents to report any residential damage they suffered.

Houstonians can submit damages via the following "Personal Property Damage Reporting" forms:

English - bit.ly/DamageReportEn

Español - bit.ly/DamageReportES

By reporting your personal property damage, the city is able to give an accurate summary of affected structures. This helps the city and state qualify for recovery assistance from the federal government.

Filling out and submitting the form is not a way to receive direct financial aid.

However, it will gives the City of Houston a good picture of all the damage and help them coordinate with local resources and area partners in how to help the impacted community.

Residents should continue to report broken pipes and water mains to 311 so that Houston Public Works can isolate the leak. To keep call wait times low, report service requests to 311 online at houstontx.gov/311 or via the Houston 311 app.

Houston residents should continue to visit HoustonEmergency.org for updates on the City's ongoing response to the winter storm. Recovery resource information is also available.