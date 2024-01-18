City of Goodrich issues boil water notice

The City of Goodrich has announced a boil water notice for customers in the city, according to a release.

Officials said water loss caused by main breakage by a boring company hitting a water line led to the boil water notice.

City officials are advising all residents to be sure any water used for human consumption is brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you can purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.

City officials said once it is no longer necessary to boil the water, public water system officials will notify customers rescinding the boil water notice.

If you have any questions regarding the boil water notice, you can contact the City of Goodrich at (936) 365-2228 or Shannon Goins at (936) 433-1335.