Child shot during possible road rage incident in Katy: HCSO

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a drive-by shooting in the Katy area.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred at 19900 block of Masters Manor Lane.

Gonzalez said preliminary information revealed that a child was shot during a possible road rage incident.

The child is being airlifted to the hospital.

The child’s condition was not released.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.