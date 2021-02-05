Expand / Collapse search

Child shot during possible road rage incident in Katy: HCSO

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

KATY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a drive-by shooting in the Katy area. 

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred at 19900 block of Masters Manor Lane. 

Gonzalez said preliminary information revealed that a child was shot during a possible road rage incident. 

The child is being airlifted to the hospital. 

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The child’s condition was not released. 

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

This is a breaking news story. We’ll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 