A local advocacy group is calling for Houston police chief, Troy Finner to step down.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

"We the People Organize" is the name of the group that was founded by Hai Bui.

A sign reading "CHIEF FINNER MUST GO!" was posted on the U.S. 59 bridge at Mandell Street.

RELATED: HPD Chief Finner addresses how 264,000 cases ended up suspended

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The group is calling for Finner's removal after it was reported that 264,000 HPD criminal cases were suspended due to short staffing.