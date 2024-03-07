Expand / Collapse search

“CHIEF FINNER MUST GO!" sign posted on US-59 bridge at Mandell Street

Crime and Public Safety
HOUSTON - A local advocacy group is calling for Houston police chief, Troy Finner to step down. 

"We the People Organize" is the name of the group that was founded by Hai Bui. 

A sign reading "CHIEF FINNER MUST GO!" was posted on the U.S. 59 bridge at Mandell Street. 

The group is calling for Finner's removal after it was reported that 264,000 HPD criminal cases were suspended due to short staffing.

