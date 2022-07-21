Chase with stolen jeep ends with 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in north Harris County

article

A carjacking later turned into a deadly chase in north Harris County, authorities said, where two people died, and three others were seriously injured.

MORE HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

It happened around 10:15 p.m. when deputies were initially called out to a carjacking on Vicky Springs. Officials said a teenager was washing his jeep when six other young men approached him at gunpoint.

We're told one of the men took off in another car, while the other five carjacked the teenager's jeep.

Deputies later found that vehicle near Imperial Valley Dr. and Greens Rd. but when they tried pulling the drivers over, the suspected thieves took off. From there, investigators said a brief chase ensued until the driver lost control of the vehicle after passing Fairview Park Dr. while heading northbound on Imperial Valley Dr. and crashed into a tree.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY STORIES

Two men inside the vehicle were ejected as a result of the crash, officials said, and died at the scene. Three others were hospitalized, two with serious injuries while the other was in a little more stable condition.

At least one weapon was recovered, according to police, that matched the description from the carjacking.