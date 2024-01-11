A suspect crashed into a building at the end of a chase in South Houston on Thursday morning, authorities say.

According to the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office, the pursuit began when constable deputies attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect fled.

The pursuit entered the city of South Houston, where it came to an end when the suspect crashed at the intersection of Main and Pennsylvania, authorities say.

The car slammed into a metal building, causing significant damage. Crews were assessing some leaking barrels for a possible hazmat situation.

Authorities at the end of a chase in South Houston.

The constable’s office says the suspect was not injured but did a have previous leg injury unrelated to the crash.

According to the constable’s office, the suspect had an active warrant and may have had some drugs in the car.