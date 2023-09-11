Changes expected this week to Houston police policy on car chases

The Houston Police Department is expected to announce changes to their pursuit policies this week.

"Sometime beginning next week, I will be addressing our policy," said HPD Chief Troy Finner to reporters last week. "Everybody knows I’m looking at that policy and will make some adjustments."

The announcement is expected following several crashes involving HPD chases this year. So far in 2023, suspects driving away from police officers have caused several serious and fatal crashes.

"When is it going to stop?" said Alyssha Thompson in a previous FOX 26 interview. "We can’t stop people and their crime, but we can stop how we handle things."

In August, Thompson’s 14-year-old daughter was injured after a suspect drove through a red-light while being chased by police. The teenager had to be hospitalized.

"People who have nothing to do with the crime are now suffering for everybody else," said Thompson.

So far, no information has been released relating to what type of changes will be made to HPD’s pursuit policy. However, the changes are expected to be announced this week.

"Let’s see what [the policy] looks like," said Tim Whitaker, Vice President from the Houston Police Officers’ Union. "Let’s see if it benefits the citizens of Houston."

Whitaker says he hopes any changes to HPD’s pursuit policy don’t embolden criminals.

"I hope the suspects don’t think, you know what, the police are not going to chase me, therefore I’m just going to run," said Whitaker. "It could turn into something much more catastrophic."