CenterPoint Energy says if you're currently without power, it likely won't return overnight

The recent severe weather that rolled through the Houston area, along with the stifling summer heat, is causing some residents to scream for power.

That's after some residents have gone at least 24 hours without having any power due to the weather.

According to CenterPoint Energy, "While crews have made significant progress, we anticipate customers who are currently out will likely remain without power overnight. Damage assessment, including physical inspection of lines and restoration planning, will pick up again at daylight. If you're still impacted and you or someone in your home depends on electricity for life-sustaining equipment, we recommend you make other arrangements for tonight."

As of this writing, CenterPoint Energy is reporting over 50,000 customers without power.