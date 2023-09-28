The Houston Dynamo is offering fans a chance to celebrate their U.S. Open Cup win.

Between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday, fans can attend "Breakfast with the Cup" at the Hustletown Bar inside Shell Energy Stadium.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - SEPTEMBER 27: The Houston Dynamo celebrate winning the 2023 U.S. Open Cup Final after the U.S. Open Cup Final game between Houston Dynamo FC and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on September 27, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Expand

There will be donuts and coffee while supplies last, U.S. Open Cup Championship merchandise for sale, and chance to take a picture with the Lamar Hunt trophy.

Fans are asked to park at Houston Dynamo FC HQ and enter through the team store.

The Dynamo beat Inter Miami CF 2-1 on Wednesday night to claim the trophy.