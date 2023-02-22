A search is underway for a thief who stole a woman's car in southwest Houston with her baby inside.

Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but initial notes are the woman was giving an unidentified man a ride around 2:40 p.m. at a gas station in the 11800 block of South Wilcrest Dr.

The vehicle she was driving was described as a Dodge Challenger and when the woman stopped for gas, investigators said the man took off in the car, with her baby still inside.

Officials said the baby was later found around 3:40 p.m. in the 12200 block of Dover St. located about 5 minutes away from where the car was taken.

No additional information has been given, as of this writing.