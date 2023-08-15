Bungalow- HRW

Expand / Collapse search

HOUSTON - Katie Stone and Ruben Dominguez visit with Executive Chef Aaron Kalenda-Boza at Bungalow

Bungalow is offering both brunch and dinner for Houston Restaurant Weeks this year. Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone visit the restaurant at 407 Main Street in downtown Houston for a look at some of the dishes being served. Houston Restaurant Weeks runs from August 1 - September 4, 2023 and benefits the Houston Food Bank For every $25 brunch or lunch restaurants will donate $3.00 for the $39 dinner $5.00 will be donated and the $55 dinners will trigger a $7.00 donation. Dine out and Do Good! For more conversations with the chefs watch Ruben and Katie on Foodies and Friends streaming live on fox26houston.com every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3pm. More HRW restaurants can be found at kriv.fox/hrw

407 Main Street

713-393-7868

HRW MENU

