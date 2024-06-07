A man was sentenced Friday for a robbery at the home of Houston rapper Bun B and his wife Queenie in 2019.

Demonte Alif Jackson was sentenced to 40 years in prison after a hearing, during which Bun B himself testified.

Court records show Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary with intent to commit other felony in December 2019.

Jackson was charged in the incident that occurred in April 2019.

Queenie told police she heard the doorbell ring and answered it, expecting it to be a package delivery. Instead, police say a masked suspect, Jackson, forced his way into the home, demanding money and valuables.

Queenie said she immediately told Jackson to go into the garage and take their vehicle.

Police say Bun B, who was upstairs at the time, got his pistol and went to confront the suspect in the garage.

The suspect and Bun B exchanged gunfire, police say, and then Jackson fell out of the vehicle.

The suspect ran down the street, where he was captured by Bun B, who held him at gunpoint and pulled off his mask, police say.

Authorities say the suspect managed to break free and ran off, later ending up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.