The man charged in a robbery at the home of Houston rapper Bun B and his wife Queenie in 2019 appeared in court Thursday morning for a hearing that was ultimately reset.

Demonte Alif Jackson was scheduled to appear for a pre-sentence investigation hearing, but his defense attorney says the case is now being moved to a new court because the judge has had previous interaction with the case and informed the parties about it.

Court records show Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary with intent to commit other felony in December 2019.

His sentence will now be decided by a judge nearly five years after he was charged.

"The five years that took place is because of some mental illness issues that Mr. Jackson has suffered, and so we wanted to make sure that he was completely competent before the hearing took place," defense attorney Letitia Quinones-Hollins says.

She says she hopes help to address his mental illness will be considered as part of his sentence.

Jackson was charged in the incident that occurred in April 2019.

Queenie told police she heard the doorbell ring and answered it, expecting it to be a package delivery. Instead, police say a masked suspect, Jackson, forced his way into the home, demanding money and valuables.

Queenie said she immediately told Jackson to go into the garage and take their vehicle.

Police say Bun B, who was upstairs at the time, got his pistol and went to confront the suspect in the garage.

The suspect and Bun B exchanged gunfire, police say, and then Jackson fell out of the vehicle.

The suspect ran down the street, where he was captured by Bun B, who held him at gunpoint and pulled off his mask, police say.

Authorities say the suspect managed to break free and ran off, later ending up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.