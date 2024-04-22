Brenham DPS Truck crash: Second victim dies after 18-wheeler crashes into DPS office

A second person has died as a result of a man who crashed an 18-wheeler into a Texas Department of Public Safety office in Brenham, Texas.

Texas DPS says 63-year-old Cheryl Turner passed away over the weekend.

She's the daughter-in-law of another victim who had to have her leg amputated.

Clenard Parker faces several charges, including murder.

He's accused of stealing the 18-wheeler and intentionally crashing into the building.