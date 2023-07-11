Breaking Bond: Some question why 18-year-old charged in the slaying of an Uber driver was not behind bars

He's only 18, but that hasn't stopped Charles Hudson from racking up quite a criminal history, which now includes capital murder.

"All and all, this guy is a very dangerous individual," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Hudson was on juvenile probation for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

After he got charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 351st Criminal District Court Judge Nata Cornelio gave Hudson a personal recognizance bond or get out of jail free card.

"I can tell you in my practice, that's very unusual," said Defense attorney Emily Detoto. "If they're arrested on a new law violation or if the state sees fit to file a motion to revoke their probation, they're generally not granted a PR bond."

"How do you justify giving someone a PR, get out of jail free card, when they're on juvenile probation for a violent offense involving a weapon?" Kahan said.

While free on his PR bond, police say Hudson shot and killed 43-year-old Uber driver Hector Torres at 2900 Trail Lake Drive.

"This guy was so devious and cunning, he used someone else's cell phone who was already in prison," said Kahan.

According to court documents, Hudson conducted a strange Internet search just before the May 27 capital murder.

"Hudson had searched for where he could buy a ski mask in Houston in May," Kahan said. "Who the heck is going to want a ski mask in May in Houston?"

On Monday, Hudson was back before Judge Cornelio to face capital murder charges.

"It's early on, we're going to go through everything thoroughly and absolutely," said Hudson's attorney John Stephenson. "At this point, he maintains his innocence. I'm obviously hopeful that's the case."

If not, Judge Cornelio's decision to give Hudson a PR bond cost Torres his life.

"Hector Torres, the Uber driver who was just trying to make a living, should be alive today," said Kahan.

Judge Cornelio could have denied bond for Hudson since he's charged with capital murder. Instead, she set bond at $750,000.