Brazoria County woman charged with 41 counts of animal cruelty to livestock animals

A Brazoria County grand jury has charged Cynthia Anne Manders with 41 counts of animal cruelty.

The charges were brought by local authorities after investigating an incident that occurred on August 18, 2023.

Authorities say Manders is facing multiple misdemeanors for animal cruelty that carry severe penalties. The penalties include fines up to $4,000, imprisonment for up to one year, or both.

As a result of Manders' conviction, she will be prohibited from owning animals for five years under Texas law.

Officials say that the Brazoria County community will not tolerate acts of animal cruelty within its boundaries. Such incidents are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly to ensure justice is served for both animals and victims.