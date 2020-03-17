Brazoria County judge signs disaster declaration due to COVID-19

Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta has signed a disaster declaration due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Judge Sebesta signed the declaration on Tuesday morning.

Two presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Brazoria County. County health officials said the two individuals have not reported travel outside of the Houston area but did attend the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Cook-Off and Events.

In the greater Houston area, nearly three dozen presumptive and confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported.

