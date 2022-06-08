Brazoria Co. Deputy terminated after being charged with public intoxication while assisting in Uvalde

article

New details have been released regarding a Brazoria County Deputy that was charged with public intoxication while assisting in Uvalde following the tragic shooting last month.

In a statement from the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, an internal investigation revealed Deputy Christopher Lofton, a 2-year veteran with the department became intoxicated at the temporary living quarters to the point that he was a danger to himself and others.

BACKGROUND: Off-Duty Brazoria County Deputy assisting in Uvalde charged with public intoxication

Officials said Lofton was off-duty at the time of the incident and immediately removed from the Uvalde assignment. Due to his erratic behavior, he was arrested for public intoxication by Uvalde County law enforcement.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said that Lofton was found to have violated multiple department policies and as a result has been permanently relieved of duty and is no longer employed with the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.

In a statement, officials said, "The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office is committed to holding our employees to the high standards our community demands and expects from their sheriff's office. The actions of Deputy Lofton were not consistent with this Department's mission and should not minimize the outstanding work other good men and women have done and continue to do for the grieving community of Uvalde, Texas."