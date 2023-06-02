article

One man is behind bars following a deadly May shooting in Richmond.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Abel Sosa was arrested for murder.

Officials said the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Pultar Road, just after 6:30 p.m. on May 10.

When deputies arrived, they found 22-year-old Yaima Verjes with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

Officials said Sosa, who was Verjes boyfriend, was on the scene at the time of the shooting.

Authorities said after further investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Sosa, who was arrested for murder on May 19.

Sosa is behind bars in the Fort Bend County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

"It is great tragedy that a young life was taken away," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "Although this investigation continues, I thank our deputies and investigators for their hard work to bring some peace of mind to the victim's family."

This remains an ongoing investigation.