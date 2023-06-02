A teen is in critical condition after a possible unintentional shooting at a northwest Harris County home, the sheriff says.

The shooting is under investigation in the 8400 block of Parasol Lane.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, two teens were at the home, and one of them may have been shot unintentionally.

The teen was transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.