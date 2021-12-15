Born with no hands: Houston radiology technician easily does her job hands-free

Working in a hospital can be challenging. From taking care of patients to moving around heavy equipment, but one inspirational woman in Houston easily does all of that hands-free.

Lori Adams-Dimmick says she's just a typical person who happens to be a Radiology Technician at East Houston Hospital & Clinics. She's worked at the hospital for three years, though she's enjoyed this career the past 20 years. Her colleagues say she is beyond anything typical.

"On a scale from one to 10, she's about 150," exclaims her coworker, Fred Braddick.

Lori learned early in life how to make modifications, using her arms and feet to maneuver through life.

"I had eight brothers growing up, so they wouldn't let me say I can't do it," Lori says. "I was born this way. My mother had taken a medication for nausea when she was pregnant and didn't know it, and it was known to cause birth defects."

Watching Lori in action, you can tell she effortlessly does her work, adjusting to everything from unzipping zippers to quickly typing.

She has a print that opens her cell phone, and she can easily send a text.

"Some things were more difficult than others and still are. But I had prostheses growing up, and I just didn't like them. So I learned how to do everything with my nubs. That's my nickname, by the way. Just through experience, you find a way to do things, and you make the best of what you can," says an encouraging Lori.

The CEO of the hospital where she works sure has taken notice of her positive attitude.

"She always comes to work each day with a smile. She always keeps patients at ease. She assists all the surgeons and all the other physicians that work at our facility," says Rubin Shah. "But I'd say the most incredible thing about her is her personality and the way she just carries herself every day at work. Even when she's preparing her lunch, having her morning coffee, or having breakfast. You honestly don't even realize that she doesn't have hands because she just does everything so easily."

Dr. Lubor Jarolimek can't imagine doing his job without Lori. He's an orthopedic surgeon at East Houston Hospital & Clinics.

"I'm just amazed at her dexterity. She does everything from operating a CT to operating a C-arm. She helps position patients on the bed. She cleans the floor, she works her cell phone, she ties my gown around my back during surgery," Dr. Jarolimek. "She's so amazing that I just don't know how she does it, but she does, and she does it with a smile and great attitude. So thank you, Lori. She's a very great inspiration to all of us."

Every colleague of hers we met up with voices similar sentiments.

"She can outwork any man! In the 40 years I have done this, I have never seen or met anybody like Lori, who does not let anything get her down or stop her. The greatest thing she does is take care of the patients better than any person I've ever met. Hands down, Lori makes this very easy for anybody to work around her," states Fred Braddick, Corporate Director of Radiology for AD Healthcare at East Houston Hospital and Clinics. "She will joke with you, ‘Can I give you a hand with this?’ or 'I can't quite put my finger on that', so it's a pleasure to work with somebody like that."

Fred believes in Lori so much, he requested her services throughout his own recent back surgery.

Something else Lori's co-workers respect about her, she's always helping to lift up the spirits of those around her.

"Every time somebody has a bad day, they should remember Lori and how much she does with a smile and ease," says Dr. Jarolimek.

"Everything is a challenge when you don't have a limb or mental illness or anything. You have to be determined that you are going to do it. If you fail, get back up and try it again. You figure out a way to do what you need to do," says Lori. "I refuse to be one of those people who are sitting at home feeling sorry for myself. I've just never been that type of person … I go through stages where I'm like frustrated, but it makes me more determined to get it done. You are the only person stopping yourself, and when there's a will, there's a way."

Lori surrounds herself with positive affirmations, including through tattoos on each of her arms. One states, 'love yourself'.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Lori chose positive affirmations for her tattoos, like "Love Yourself".

"If you don't love yourself, then no one else will or no one else can," states Lori.

Her other arm is inked with ‘trust, respect and security.’

"You have to trust yourself, respect yourself, and give yourself security," explains Lori.

Life lessons for us all.

