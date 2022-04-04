Bond set at $750K for suspected drunk driver accused in Pct. 7 deputy constable's death

A suspected drunk driver charged in the death of a Harris County Pct. 7 deputy constable waived his right to appear in court Monday morning.

Adolfo Serrano is charged with first degree felony intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer following the death of Pct. 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis.

On Saturday evening, Dep. Chavis was responding to a possible drunk driver that had crashed into a car and fled the scene.

She pulled over on the Sam Houston Tollway near Fondren Road, waiting to stop that driver. That’s when the driver she was waiting for allegedly slammed into the back of her squad car, causing it to burst into flames.

The 32-year-old deputy was killed in the fiery crash.

Harris Co. Pct. 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis was killed in a fiery crash by a suspected drunk driver. (Photo courtesy of Harris County Pct. 7 Constable's Office)

Dep. Chavis was an Army veteran and had been with Harris County Precinct 7 since November 2020.

Chavis is survived by her husband, a 4-year-old son, and an 11-year-old nephew whom they were raising.

Based on court documents, Serrano is no stranger to the law. He was convicted of a felony offense of assault of a family member with prior family violence conviction in Fort Bend County back in 2009.

And a DWI conviction out of Brazoria County in 2014.

Adolfo Serrano (Photo: Jail Records)

On Monday morning, probable cause was read without Serrano present.

The judge issued a bond supervision order:

Can't possess or consume illegal drugs or alcohol

Must undergo drug and alcohol tested

Portable ignition device within three days

Can't drive without permission of the court. If permission granted, ignition interlock must be on vehicle

GPS device

Under house arrest, until Judge Robert Johnson says otherwise

The judge set Serrano's bond was set at $750,000.

We're told that he also has to surrender his travel documents.

Serrano is expected to make his next court appearance at the 177th District Court under Judge Robert Johnson.