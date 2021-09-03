Bond revoked for 27-year-old murder suspect accused of stabbing witness to the murder while free on bail

Last July, we told you how 280th Criminal District Court Judge Chris Morton repeatedly freed 38-year-old convicted felon, Jeffery Robertson, from jail.



Morton granted the alleged serial burglar a total of 14 bonds.



When 27-year-old murder suspect Felicia Washington ended up in Judge Chris Morton’s court, the DA’s office requested a $100,000 bond. However, Morton lowered it to just $50,000.



Washington walked out of jail last December.



"What we did in court today was simply prove this defendant, Miss Washington, violated a number of her bond conditions from the murder charge," said Chief Prosecutor Sean Teare.



Washington is accused of murdering Ramona Jones, a mother of three, last October.



"It cut us real deep, it was very unexpected," said Jazmine Jones, Ramona’s oldest daughter. "It’s been hard on all of us, it’s affected us in all kinds of ways. She was a grandmother, a mother, a daughter, and aunt."



Now, Washington is accused of stabbing a possible witness to the murder.



"This individual, who is on bond for murder, was outside of her residence, outside of her curfew hours, and had some pretty significant contact with a witness of that murder," said Teare.



"I think it’s about the worst thing you can do right before going thru a trial," Jazmine Jones said. "It just screams out guilty, guilty, guilty."



On Thursday, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office released a 60-page report that makes it clear. Judges who are releasing defendants on multiple felony and personal recognizance bonds are driving the rise in crime in the area.



"When people commit offenses or violate conditions of those bonds, they should no longer have the opportunity to be out until their cases are over, for the safety of the community, for the safety of everyone involved," Teare said.



