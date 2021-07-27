Harris Co. Criminal Dist. Court judge repeatedly grants bond, frees convicted felon now with 14 bonds

"He’s a one-man crime spree," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

38-year-old convicted felon Jeffery Robertson just keeps showing up over and over again in the 230th Criminal District Court.

Every time Robertson gets a new charge, like burglary, Judge Chris Morton frees him from jail by granting him another bond.

So far Robertson has racked up 14 bonds.

"Seven bonds were posted this month," Kahan said.

"I was a business manager and I came across break-ins at the business I managed," said Garland Smith.

As you can imagine, Smith questions why Judge Morton keeps granting bonds for Robertson.

"It was crazy to us," he said. "He would get arrested and it wouldn’t be long before he was back in our facilities doing the same thing again."

"Based on his track record, it’s a matter of days before he breaks into some other building or business and gets charged again," Kahan said. "It simply defies logic."

In a Breaking Bond report last March, we told you how Judge Chris Morton granted bond for 19-year-old Jose Perez 11 times.

Police call the teen a serial armed robber.

"We now have members of the Judiciary that are absolutely not caring about victims," then Police Chief Art Acevedo told us. "I don’t know what they are caring about because they are getting people killed."

As for Jeffery, the District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to revoke Robertson’s bond.

It states, "Robertson is a true habitual offender. At this time, he has 10 pending charges. He’s got prior felony convictions. Based on the risk to community safety, I find clear and convincing evidence that no bond or conditions can safely assure the community he will not re-offend again."

When FOX 26 attempted to ask Judge Chris Morton about the repeat bonds, he said our facts were wrong. When we attempted to give him a chance to explain the situation, he hung up the phone on us.

