The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required a boil water notice in northwest Harris County.

Reports stated that due to low distribution system pressure, residents in Memorial Northwest are asked to boil their water before consuming it or washing their face and hands. This will kill any harmful bacteria and microbes.

Besides boiling water, people can purchase bottled water instead or use any other source for consumable drinking water.

Public water system officials say they will notify consumers when the boil water notice is lifted and the water is safe.

Officials ask that this information is shared with any other people who will consume water in this area.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.